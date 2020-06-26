ODOT announces work for upcoming week

Through the week ending July 4, the following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Clinton County, according to ODOT. All work is contingent upon the weather.

For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

Continuing impacts

SR 73 Resurfacing — SR 73 will be reduced to one lane between the Warren-Clinton County line and the SR 73 bypass at Wilmington. Traffic will be maintained with flaggers. The project is scheduled to be completed in mid-fall.

SR 73 Turn Lane Installation — Single-lane restrictions on SR 73 at Antioch Road for construction of a left-turn lane by the Clinton County Engineer’s Office. Traffic will be maintained and impacts will be in effect beginning June 15 and continuing through late summer.

US 68/SR 251 Resurfacing — From the Clinton-Brown County line to the city of Wilmington, as well as on SR 251 from the Brown County line to US 68. Traffic will be maintained in one lane by flaggers through the remainder of construction. All work is scheduled to be completed by mid-summer of 2020.

New impacts

SR 133 Culvert Replacement — SR 133 is closed between Irvin and Rhude roads, just north of Blanchester, June 22 through July 3. Traffic will be detoured via SR 28, SR 123 and SR 132.

SR 133 Culvert Repair — Located just north of the Warren County line. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers.

SR 134 & SR 350 Pavement Repair — On SR 134, between the Highland County line and Farmers Road, and on 350, from the Clarksville corporation limit to Farmers Road. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers on either route.

I-71 Pavement Repair – At locations between the Warren and Greene County lines. Traffic will be maintained in one lane in either direction with barrels and arrow boards.

