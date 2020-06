Bible Baptist Church of Wilmington is honoring the 28 graduating seniors who attend the church with an individual banner for each one. The banner celebration is in conjunction with a senior recognition event at the church at 10 a.m. this Sunday, as well as highlighting each of the seniors on the church’s Facebook page with a photo and the graduates’ answers to three questions including a fun fact about each that most people don’t know. Photos by Tom Barr | News Journal

