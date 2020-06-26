Continuing its legacy: General Denver’s local new owners will honor traditions

WILMINGTON — A local landmark’s new owners plan to continue its legacy and traditions.

Joe Sodini — owner of Rome Jewelers and Venice Wine Company — his son Marc, and Larry and Ryan Roberts are the new owners of the General Denver Hotel and restaurant.

The group enters ownership as General Denver Investments — described as a “corporation run by local people” by former owners Mark and Molly Dullea.

The Dulleas came into ownership of the historic venue 17 years ago from the late Paul Herdman. While the two have enjoyed their time as owners and have loved the welcoming embrace from the community, the two felt now is the time to retire.

Joe Sodini told the News Journal they had been chatting with the Dulleas for a few years about selling the business, and the Sodini and Roberts families are looking forward to this endeavor.

“Things with the restaurant and pub are going to remain basically the same,” said Joe, adding the Robertses would be handling that aspect of the General Denver.

“Jen and Matt Purkey are still going to be running things with the restaurant. The staff is also going to be staying too,” said Joe. “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

Any upcoming improvements with the General Denver will be with repairs or additions to the building.

Joe expressed gratitude to the Dulleas for their hard work in making the establishment what it is today.

“They’ve made it into a destination in the area,” Joe said. “We want to continue that.”

Longtime local business owners/families will lead the General Denver. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/06/web1_DSC_0967-1.jpg Longtime local business owners/families will lead the General Denver. Tom Barr | News Journal

New owners to honor old traditions

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574