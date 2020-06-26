Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• La Bamba of Clinton County, 961 S. South St., Wilmington, June 8. Standard/Complaint. Received complaint “regarding no servers wearing face coverings.” When I arrived no one was wearing mask/facial coverings. Employees found facial coverings and put them on. Please ensure employees are wearing masks/facial coverings properly (over nose, mouth, chin).

Critical; In walk-in cooler, chicken wings have no date; chili in large plastic containers not labeled or dated; white queso (?) not labeled or dated; chicken breasts not labeled or dated. In walk-in cooler, soup dated (prepped on June 1) should have been used or discarded yesterday. On prep cooler, sauces were not labeled or dated. Lemons, limes and oranges in bar fridge not dated. Inside of ice machine has mildew/debris on inside.

Facility is using ketchup and mustard in bottles and salt/pepper shakers on tables, sanitizing between uses. Common use condiments are not to be used at this time. Facility spraying menus with disinfectant spray not wiping down between uses when sanitizing. Cook was not wearing hair restraint while making food. No test strips available to check sanitizer levels.

Follow-up: Approx. July 8.

• Dollar General, 662 W. Main St., Blanchester, June 8. Employee not wearing mask when I entered the facility. Employee put on mask while I was inspecting.

In back room by outside entrance there is a rodent trap; door has opening at bottom where you can see light outside. All doors must be tight-fitting. Restroom has huge gnat infestation. Cracked floor tiles in the facility.

• Family Dollar, 303 E. Main St., Wilmington, June 15. Received complaint June 15, “Claims employees not wearing masks and not disinfecting. Investigated complaint June 15. Discussed complaint and Covid-19 requirements with Person in Charge. Employee was not wearing mask. PIC stated will ensure they meet requirements for facial coverings or have written justification for reason of not wearing the. Violations corrected.

• New Vienna 1st Stop, 101 N. South St., New Vienna, June 12. Critical: Ice cream scoops stored down in containers of hand-dipped ice cream. Pizza cutter stored on back of sink, on faucet. Cheeseburger in warmer case was 124°F (must be kept hot at 135°F or above to help reduce bacterial growth). No food product in refrigerator was dated or labeled.

No employee wearing a mask. Employees not sanitizing high-touch surfaces (credit card machine) between uses. Hot dog roller being used for self-serve. There is no one at this facility that is manager certified in food safety. Hand sink is dirty and covered with ants. Box of food stored on floor of walk-in cooler. No one is wearing hair restraint. Walls in dry storage areas are unfinished (must be smooth/easy to clean).

• Little Caesar’s, 1334 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, June 9. Complaint received June 5 “claims dishes are cleaned only every 2 months and grease in lower oven that never gets cleaned.” Investigated June 9. Discussed concerns with manager. Observed no concerns with dishes or grease problems with pizza oven.

• Caesar’s Creek BP, 7126 SR 73 West, Wilmington, June 4. Standard/Complaint. “Complaint regarding mask wearing and cleanliness.” Employees were wearing masks. Left handouts for masks, handwashing and social distancing.

Critical: Creamer machine holding Half & Half and French vanilla creamer not working. Manager pulled product and disposed.

Inside of microwave is dirty.

Follow-up: Approx. July 4.

• J&S Petro III, 7111 SR 73 West, June 4. Standard/Complaint. “Complaint regarding facility being hot.” Facility air conditioner is broken.

There is not adequate lighting in walk-in cooler. Inside of microwave dirty.

