‘Wilmington United for Equality’ rally well-attended Saturday afternoon

The “Wilmington United for Equality” rally Saturday on the north side of the Clinton County Courthouse was well-attended, and remained so despite a period of heavy, sideways rain that blew in.

There was a “Wilmington United for Equality” rally Saturday at the Clinton County Courthouse. From left is George Byrd, one of the anti-racism event’s organizers, and his daughter Autumn. An article is planned for the Tuesday print edition of the News Journal, and also will appear on the News Journal website along with more photos prior to Tuesday.