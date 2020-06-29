Wilmington Main Library open with parameters

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Public Library has reopened the Main Library in Wilmington.

Library hours will remain limited to Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m. -4 p.m.; and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Also, 10-11 a.m. Monday through Thursday are designated for seniors and at-risk populations.

Curbside pickup service will continue and now includes copying, faxing and scanning. Curbside times will be offered for up to one hour past building closing each day.

Everyone who can is required to wear a face covering in the building to protect the health of patrons and staff. Disposable face coverings and hand sanitizer will be made available for all patrons. For the safety all, the library strongly encourages all patrons to remain at home if they are feeling sick.

There is a limit of 20 patrons inside the library at any one time. Visits are limited to 30 minutes except for public computer users. To maintain social distancing between patrons, there are limited number of public computers available and computer users will be limited to 60 minutes per day. Procedures are in place to sanitize computers between patrons.

All items must be returned in the outside book drops or via a return slot next to the front desk. Items are isolated for three days before being checked in and returned to the collection as currently recommended by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

The public is encouraged to continue to utilize curbside pickup. Items can be reserved by calling the Main Library at 937-382-2417 or Clinton-Massie library at 937-289-1079 or online via the “catalog” link on the library’s website. Once items come in staff will call to notify that items are ready and schedule a pickup time.