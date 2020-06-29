Blan PD: Woman faces multiple charges

BLANCHESTER — A Blanchester area woman faces charges after she was arrested last Tuesday.

On Tuesday afternoon, June 23, “Ptl. Ian Courtney passed a car driven by Salena Stephens, 40, of rural Blanchester, whom he knows to have a suspended driver’s license,” stated Blanchester Police Chief Scott Reinbolt in a news release. “He stopped the car in the 100 block of Bourbon St.

“Stephens immediately got out of the car and began walking away. Ptl. Courtney ordered her to stop, direction that she ignored. He then tackled her in the front yard of a nearby home as she continued to walk away.

“A passing citizen saw the struggle and stopped to make sure the officer was safe until other Blanchester police officers arrived.

“We are grateful for that citizen’s assistance and courage,” Reinbolt added.

He said a check for warrants revealed that Stephens was wanted by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for driving under suspension. “A search of the vehicle produced a pipe used to ingest methamphetamine in her purse,” reinbolt said.

Stephens was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension. She was booked at the Blanchester police station and released with a summons requiring her to answer the charges in the Clinton County Municipal Court.

