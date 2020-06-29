Defendants sentenced in Clinton County Municipal Court

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between June 22, 2020 and June 26, 2020:

• Timothy Whitworth, 49, of Blanchester, domestic violence, O.V.I., sentenced to 270 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from June 25, 2020 to June 25, 2021, fined $375, assessed $270 court costs. Whitworth must take part in supervised probation. Operator’s license destroyed. Driving privileges granted effective July 10. Additional charges of resisting arrest, driving under suspension-failure to reinstate, and criminal damages were dismissed.

• Richard Schanda, 38, of Wilmington, child endangerment, sentenced to 60 days in jail, fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. Schanda must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation.

• Zachary Gilkison, 34, of Morrow, physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. Gilkison must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. No ALS imposed.

• Steven Marvin, 27, of Wilmington, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Marvin must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. No ALS imposed. A failure to control charge was dismissed.

• Jay Rose, 39, of Sabina, physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Rose must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. A drug paraphernalia charge, a marijuana possession charge, and left-of-center violation were dismissed.

• David Dye, 56, of Jeffersonville, physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Dye must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. An additional O.V.I. charge and a failure to control charge were dismissed.

• Fulton Purcell, 58, of Hillsboro, physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Purcell has to complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program. Purcell must commit no further/similar offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation. ALS vacated. A failure to control charge and seat belt violation were dismissed.

• Tasha Tharp, 39, of Cincinnati, theft, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Tharp must have no contact with the victim.

• Gavin House, 21, of Bainbridge, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. House must complete eight hours of community service, have no contact with the victim, must commit no further offenses for two years, and complete non-reporting probation.

• Kandi Jenkins, 41, theft, sentenced to 30 days in jail (20 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Jenkins must have no contact with the victim and must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for one year.

• Joshua Hampton, 20, of Blanchester, marijuana possession, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs.

• Jeremy Ewing, 39, of Port William, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, drug instrument possession, fined $650, assessed $405 court costs.

• Timothy Dudeck, 63, of Sabina, littering, assessed $135 court costs.

• Chris Flint, 40, of Wilmington, littering, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. Flint must complete eight hours of community service through the probation department.

• Billy Parker, 36, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $300, assessed $270 court costs.

• Brandy Kuptz, 43, of Lynchburg, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Additional charges of driving under suspension-financial and O.V.I.-suspension were dismissed.

• Evan Penn, 33, of Wilmington, theft, assessed $135 court costs. Penn must write a letter of apology to the victim and report to probation.

• Matthew Hudnell, 39, of Blanchester, drug instrument possession, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Doris Monhollen, 58, of Middletown, disorderly conduct, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an aggravated menacing charge.

• Samuel Walker of Philadelphia, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Walker.

• Chris Marsden, 58, of Wilmington, open container of alcohol in a prohibited area, fined $65, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Marsden.

• Philip Evans, 45, of Pittsburgh, going 93 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Evans.

• Nicholas Elkins, 40, of Columbus, going 94 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $160 court costs. The case was waived by Elkins.

• Allen Belton Jr., 28, of Cincinnati, going 98 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Belton.

• Zackery Eden, 19, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Eden.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/06/web1_gavel-pic-9.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574.