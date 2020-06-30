Pop-up testing available in Cincinnati

COVID-19 pop-up testing sites are available in Cincinnati Wednesday, July 1 and Thursday, July 2. Anyone can get a no-cost test at these locations.

No appointment is needed; anyone can walk in on the schedule day. A health care provider’s referral is not needed. Quantities may be limited.

Pop-up testing sites throughout Ohio are located in under-served areas but are open to anyone. More information is available at coronavirus.ohio.gov .

The locations are:

Mount Airy School Pop-Up Testing WHO: Ohio Department of Health WHAT: COVID-19 Pop-Up Testing WHEN: Wednesday, July 1, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. WHERE: Mount Airy School, 5730 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati.

Forest Chapel United Methodist Church Pop-Up Testing WHO: Ohio Department of Health WHAT: COVID-19 Pop-Up Testing WHEN: Wednesday, July 1, 1 to 7 p.m. WHERE: Forest Chapel United Methodist Church, 680 W. Sharon Road, Cincinnati.

Walmart Pop-Up Testing WHO: Ohio Department of Health WHAT: COVID-19 Pop-Up Testing WHEN: Thursday, July 2, 1 to 7 p.m. WHERE: Walmart 1143 Smiley Ave., Cincinnati.