Robbery suspect rejects plea deal

WILMINGTON — A suspect in local robberies rejected a plea deal and now is apparently headed to a trial.

Levi Cutcher, 56, rejected the proposed deal Monday in Clinton County Common Pleas Court. If Cutcher had accepted the deal, he would have faced between 11 to 15 years behind bars.

Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John W. “Tim” Rudduck scheduled a three-day trial to begin on Aug. 4.

Cutcher was charged with three counts of felonious assault, four counts of aggravated robbery, and failure to comply in connection with armed robberies that occurred in June and July 2019 in Clinton County.

According to authorities, he and another man led sheriff’s deputies on a chase which later involved the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Mason Police Department. The vehicle was eventually slowed when stop sticks were deployed by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The vehicle continued, however — on three tires and a rim — reaching Exit 25 when Cutcher exited the vehicle and attempted to run, police said.

Two troopers and a deputy gave chase and captured him just east of the vehicle. Clifton was taken without incident.

The weapon allegedly used in a robbery — a shotgun — was located in the vehicle.

The two men later would be charged with attempt to escape, possession of a deadly weapon, and conspiracy.

The second man, James Clifton, 61, recently plead guilty to two counts of aggravated robbery and criminal tool possession. Clifton was sentenced to at least 14 years in prison for the robbery charges, and 11 months incarceration for the criminal tool charge.

