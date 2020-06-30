Suspect allegedly hits officer and runs

BLANCHESTER — Police were dispatched to the First National Bank on Main Street on the afternoon of June 25 after bank employees reported a woman talking to herself and exposing herself in a park owned by the bank on its Main Street property.

Ptl. Kristen Jeffers responded, and found a woman she knew to be Julia Midkiff to be the suspect. Midkiff told Jeffers that she is homeless and was giving herself a new hairdo in the bank’s park. Midkiff had numerous personal belongings with her.

Jeffers knew that the suspect has been a fugitive previously, so she asked Midkiff for her Social Security number in order to check to see if there were any warrants for Midkiff’s arrest. The suspect did not provide the information and informed the officer she was leaving and began walking away.

According to Blanchester police, Ptl. Jeffers told Midkiff she was under arrest and took hold of her arm. Midkiff broke free of Ptl. Jeffers’ grasp and ran, with Jeffers pursuing and catching her within a few feet, again taking hold of Midkiff’s arm.

Midkiff allegedly then swung two punches at Ptl. Jeffers, the first missing her and the second striking Ptl. Jeffers, knocking her off balance. Midkiff then fled.

Other Blanchester police officers responded to the area, but were not able to locate Midkiff.

Ptl. Jeffers was uninjured, and filed a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest and obtained a warrant for the arrest of Midkiff, age 22.

The case will be forwarded to Clinton County Prosecuting Attorney Richard Moyer for consideration of charges of assault on a peace officer, which is a felony offense.