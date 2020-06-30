WILMINGTON — The Murphy Theatre is facing some tough times ahead. With the uncertainty of what the future holds, cultural institutions like the Murphy that rely on public gatherings are being hit hard. For the next 30 days, the public has the opportunity to help #lightupthemurphy .

Whether you can give money, time, or talent, the Murphy Theatre needs you, said the Murphy Theatre Director of Marketing & Communications Andrew Conarroe.

During the month of July, the Murphy will be holding a “30 Days of Giving” campaign. It is asking you to dig deep to show your support.

Joni Streber, the director of development for the Murphy Theatre, has a number of ways you can support this effort.

Those include:

• Personal or corporate donations

• Purchase of a Murphy membership

• Become a Murphy volunteer

• Purchase an ad for the theatre’s 2021 programs

• Purchase a gift certificate for that special someone

• Become a sponsor for the Murphy Theatre programming

• Purchase tickets to a Murphy event

• Purchase the book titled “The Historic Murphy Theatre: The People, The Entertainment, & The Monument” by Jennifer Hollon. A hundred percent of book sales go to the Murphy Theatre.

• Participate in a Murphy contest (see an inside page of today’s News Journal about a fun marquee contest)

• Submit Murphy photos

• Give an in-kind donation

Music and entertainment will soon return to the Murphy Theatre, and when it does, it will be because you are supporting the vision to produce high-quality shows, foster local area artists and engage our community with locally produced programs.

The theatre also wants its patrons to be able to experience concerts by nationally rated artists.

The Murphy Theatre is a non-profit 501(C)3, all gifts are tax deductible.

For more information on #lightupthemurphy , please contact the Murphy Theatre at 937-382-3643 or look for The Murphy Theatre on Facebook.

“Your gift to the Murphy Theatre is a gift that keeps on giving,” stated a Murphy Theatre news release.

It’s been months since the Murphy Theatre has hosted a show. During July, the Murphy is holding a “30 Days of Giving” campaign. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/06/web1_tom_petty.jpg It’s been months since the Murphy Theatre has hosted a show. During July, the Murphy is holding a “30 Days of Giving” campaign. Submitted photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/06/web1_light_bulb.jpg Submitted photo

Lots of ways to support effort