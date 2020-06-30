Stein going to prison for at least 22 years

WILMINGTON — A convicted rapist is getting more than two decades in prison.

Jesse W. Stein, 36, of the Sabina area, plead guilty to two counts of first-degree rape on Monday in the Clinton County Common Pleas Courtroom.

Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John W. “Tim” Rudduck sentenced Stein to between 22 and 27 and a half years in prison. He must serve at least 22 years.

According to court documents, the court considered “the record, the evaluation from the Butler County Forensic Center,” and “oral statements.”

When he is released from prison, Stein must register as a Tier III sex offender with the sheriff’s office of the county he will be residing in.

“The warden of the institution or parole authority shall gather information upon [Stein’s] release from custody regarding his expected place of residency unless otherwise ordered by the Court,” court documents state.

Stein must also take part in mandatory five-year post-release control upon release.

Credit was given for 206 days served in custody since Stein was incarcerated since the charges in December.

Stein originally faced 14 counts, all the charges sex-related offenses.

The original charges included six counts of rape (each an F1), six counts of sexual battery (each an F2), and two counts of gross sexual imposition (each an F3). Those charges other than the two counts he pleaded guilty to were dismissed as a result of the plea deal.

The victim is younger than 13, according to the indictment wording.

