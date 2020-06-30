Reports from Clinton County Sheriff’s Office: Gun thefts from vehicles

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 9:11 p.m. June 24, deputies received a report of a complaint of someone breaking a car window and stealing a firearm around Yankee Road and State Route 350 West in Vernon Township. The gun was a .22-caliber and belonged to a 25-year-old Wilmington man.

• On June 24, a 23-year-old Wilmington woman reported her .38-caliber handgun was stolen from her vehicle. The handgun reportedly was stolen between May 15 and June 24.

• Deputies arrested a 24-year-old Wilmington man for alleged aggravated menacing at 4 a.m. on June 22. According to the report, the offense occurred at State Route 73 West and Interstate 71. A 21-year-old Wilmington man was listed as the victim.

• At 3:19 a.m. June 24 during a vehicle stop on Gumley Road, the driver was found to be in possession of narcotics. The report lists a crystal substance, a clear plastic bag with powder, and a plastic container with residue as the items located.

• At 12:57 a.m. June 27, deputies responded to a Yankee Road residence on the report of a burglary. The report lists a Raymarine Micro Compass and a Lenovo computer were stolen.

• At 9:47 p.m. on June 22, deputies received a report of larceny on Linton Avenue in Clarksville. A Craftsmen leaf blower was listed as stolen from a 26-year-old man.

• A male from a government building on South South Street in Wilmington reportedly was transported to a medical facility for “signs of illness.” According to the report, a clear bag with a white substance was located in the person’s front pocket along with 14 blue pills. An unused hypodermic needle was located in the person’s front pocket.

• Deputies arrested a 34-year-old Wilmington man for allegedly obstructing official business at 10:30 p.m. June 26. According to the report, the suspect was arrested after a traffic stop in Washington Township. The suspect — who was a passenger — reportedly provided false information.

• Deputies arrested a 64-year-old Wilmington man for alleged drug abuse instrument possession at 3:12 a.m. June 28. According to the report, deputies located the suspect — who had an active warrant — walking along the road around U.S. 68 South and Pratt Road in Washington Township. While checking the suspect’s belongings at the jail, a used hypodermic needle was located in an eyeglass case, states the report.

• At 8:35 a.m. on June 24, deputies responded to the report of a truck crashing into a front yard on U.S. 68 South in Jefferson Township. Upon locating the vehicle, deputies discovered it was stolen from a 26-year-old Dayton man.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574.

