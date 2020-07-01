TODAY IN HISTORY

Today is Wednesday, July 1, the 183rd day of 2020. There are 183 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On July 1, 1863, the pivotal, three-day Civil War Battle of Gettysburg, resulting in a Union victory, began in Pennsylvania.

On this date:

In 1867, Canada became a self-governing dominion of Great Britain as the British North America Act took effect.

In 1912, aviator Harriet Quimby, 37, was killed along with her passenger, William Willard, when they were thrown out of Quimby’s monoplane at the Third Annual Boston Aviation Meet.

In 1961, Diana, the princess of Wales, was born in Sandringham, England. (She died in a 1997 car crash in Paris at age 36.)

In 1963, the U.S. Post Office inaugurated its five-digit ZIP codes.

In 1966, the Medicare federal insurance program went into effect.

In 1991, President George H.W. Bush nominated federal appeals court judge Clarence Thomas to the Supreme Court, beginning an ultimately successful confirmation process marked by allegations of sexual harassment.

In 1997, Hong Kong reverted to Chinese rule after 156 years as a British colony. Actor Robert Mitchum died in Santa Barbara, California, at age 79.

In 2004, actor Marlon Brando died in Los Angeles at age 80.

In 2009, Academy Award-winning actor Karl Malden, 97, died in Brentwood, California.

Today’s Birthdays: Actress Olivia de Havilland is 104. Actress-dancer Leslie Caron is 89. Actress Jean Marsh is 86. Actor Jamie Farr is 86. Actor David Prowse is 85. Cookiemaker Wally Amos is 84. Dancer-choreographer Twyla Tharp is 79. Actress Genevieve Bujold is 78. Rock singer-actress Deborah Harry is 75. Movie-TV producer-director Michael Pressman is 70. Actor Daryl Anderson is 69. Actor Trevor Eve is 69. Actor Terrence Mann is 69. Rock singer Fred Schneider (B-52′s) is 69. Pop singer Victor Willis (Village People) is 69. Actor-comedian Dan Aykroyd is 68. Actress Lorna Patterson is 64. Actor Alan Ruck is 64. Rhythm and blues singer Evelyn “Champagne” King is 60. Olympic gold medal track star Carl Lewis is 59. Country singer Michelle Wright is 59. Actress Liv Tyler is 43.