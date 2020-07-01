Rape suspect to stand trial next month

WILMINGTON — A rape suspect has been judged competent to stand trial.

On Tuesday in Clinton County Common Pleas Court, Steven Broughton, 29, was found competent based on reports from Forensic and Mental Health Services, Inc. of Butler County.

Because of this, according to court documents, Broughton is not a candidate for a “not guilty by reason of insanity” plea.

Broughton will appear before Judge John “Tim” Rudduck for a four-day jury trial starting Aug. 18 in Clinton Common Pleas Court. A final pretrial hearing is scheduled for Aug. 3.

Currently incarcerated in the Clinton County Jail, Broughton received two felony 1 indictments of rape in March. He is accused of raping his eight-month-old child.

According to the court records, Blanchester Police Officer Kayla Martin had made contact with the mother of the child. The mother advised her then that Broughton brought the child to her on March 1 and told her “that he had done something terrible.” When asked what he did, “he typed the word ‘rape’ on his phone and showed (the mother)” according to the report.

The mother then asked Broughton if he had raped the child and he replied that he did, according to the records. A third unidentified subject was indicated to have heard Broughton’s confession.

The mother then transported the child to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital to be examined. A Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner stated the medical staff found indications of sexual assault on the child, according to the affidavit.

The suspect is a registered sex offender with a prior conviction for creating child pornography, according to court documents.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_Court-scales-of-justice.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574