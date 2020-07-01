Connie Wilson recipient of first Brian P. Mudd Slingshot Award

The Brian P. Mudd Slingshot Awards program, started in 2020 by friends of Brian, recognizes individuals who have overcome obstacles and have shown courage, resilience and perseverance while remaining dedicated to their dreams.

The Slingshot Award is available to Clinton-Massie affiliated individuals. Whether a past graduate or current employee/student the goal is to recognize and honor those who, like Brian, have the courage to stand up against their Goliath.

Congratulations to Connie Wilson for being selected as the very first recipient of the Slingshot Award.

Connie has been a longtime friend and supporter of the entire community. She is the first to offer assistance and to open up her business and her heart to those in need.

MacD’s has been a home away from home for generations and holds a very special place in all of our memories.

Her history of compassion and her determination in keeping her business alive and to “reopen” under these very demanding times exemplify the characteristics and standards defined for the award.

Brian Mudd was a beloved teacher, coach and friend who was diagnosed with brain cancer in January 2017. Brian was determined to fight and to share his experiences with others so they may learn how to deal with not only serious health situations but with difficult times in life in general.

Brian courageously shared his message through speeches to many different organizations, but more importantly he shared his thoughts with thousands of high school students:

The message of every day is a blessing and when obstacles stand in your way, it is possible to defeat them. It is your choice to fight or flee but with faith and determination you can keep your dreams alive in spite of problems, whatever they may be!

Friends of Brian Mudd — from left are Nancy Rudduck, Ron Rudduck, Justin Young and Connie Wilson of MacD’s, Jimmy Brady, Tammy Mudd, Travis Miller, Dustin Eads and Kyle Rudduck. Not pictured is Margie Eads. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_Slingshot-.jpg Friends of Brian Mudd — from left are Nancy Rudduck, Ron Rudduck, Justin Young and Connie Wilson of MacD’s, Jimmy Brady, Tammy Mudd, Travis Miller, Dustin Eads and Kyle Rudduck. Not pictured is Margie Eads. Submitted photo