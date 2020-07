Locals on Findlay list

The dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at the University of Findlay includes: StefaniRae Brewer of Clarksville, and Christopher Demler and Hazel Young of Wilmington.

Two earn PCC honors

Two local students from Blanchester were named to the 2020 spring semester President’s List at Pensacola Christian College — Brenna Foster and Robin Foster.