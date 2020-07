Emergency services responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a sedan and an SUV on Rombach Avenue in Wilmington at around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Details of the accident weren’t immediately available.

Emergency services responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a sedan and an SUV on Rombach Avenue in Wilmington at around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Details of the accident weren’t immediately available. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_DSC_0474.jpg Emergency services responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a sedan and an SUV on Rombach Avenue in Wilmington at around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Details of the accident weren’t immediately available. John Hamilton | News Journal