Driver in Clinton County allegedly under influence of 3 drugs

WILMINGTON — A Clinton County grand jury has indicted a Jeffersonville man for allegedly operating a vehicle under the influence of amphetamine, meth, and marijuana, resulting in three third-degree felony charges.

Aron E. Seay, 35 of Jeffersonville, has previously been convicted of felony DUI, according to the indictment paperwork.

This latest alleged DUI reportedly occurred May 7, 2020 in Clinton County.

At the same time Seay also was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth, a felony of the fifth degree.

Amphetamine and methamphetamine (meth for short) are not identical, according to websites about drugs of abuse.

Kristopher W. Saunders, 32 of Martinsville, has been indicted on a charge of attempting to carry methamphetamine onto the premises of the Clinton County Jail. The charge is a third-degree felony.

Saunders’ alleged activity occurred on March 13, 2020, according to court papers.

He also was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth (an F5).

Below are the names, ages and residences of other individuals indicted in June by a local grand jury, plus the indictment charge or charges. All of the alleged criminal activity reportedly occurred in Clinton County.

Christopher L. Metcalf, 36 of Lexington, Kentucky, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs.

Marina M. Lynch, 22 with an at-large address, was indicted on a charge of assault.

Michael Eugene Reeder, 38 with an at-large address, was indicted on a charge of aggravated theft.

Timothy S. Lewis, 27 of Lynchburg, was indicted on a charge of failing to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Anthony L. Hammond, 52 of Washington Court House, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs.

Karie D. Campbell, 32 of Washington Court House, was indicted on charges of obstructing justice and of vandalism.

Joseph S. Spicer, 48 of Wilmington, was indicted on charges of theft and of unauthorized practice. The latter charge is a misdemeanor.

James Lee Harner, 34 of Wilmington, was indicted on a charge of receiving stolen property.

Paul N. Ross, 48 of Clarksville, was indicted on a charge of tampering with evidence.

Jeff Allen Corey Jr., 25 of Wilmington, was indicted on a charge of having a weapon while under disability. He pleaded guilty to the charge on June 23, and will be sentenced in late August.

Tyler G. Lawrence, 26 with an at-large address, was indicted on a charge of receiving stolen property.

Rachel A. Roberts, 34 of Port William, was indicted on a charge of theft.

Ricky Dale Taylor, 46 of Port William, was indicted on a charge of theft.

Austin T. George, 21 of New Vienna, was indicted on a charge of theft.

Stanley J. Lamb, 37 of Wilmington, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs.

Glenn Ernest Valentine, 54 of Wilmington, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs.

Jay E. Rose, 39 of Sabina, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs.

Jimmy R. Hamm Jr., 30 of Midland, was indicted on a charge of receiving stolen property.

Michael Isaiah Roland Jr., 33 of Sabina, was indicted on a charge of failing to appear.

Nathaniel Scott Willoughby, 25 of Sabina, was indicted on a charge of failing to appear.

Jesse J. Carpenter, 29 of New Vienna, was indicted on a charge of failing to appear.

Ricky L. Hall, 55 of Blanchester, was indicted on a charge of failing to appear. The case has been dismissed, according to the Clinton County Clerk of Courts’ website.

