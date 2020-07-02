Farmers Market returns downtown Saturday with guidelines in place

The Clinton Country Farmers Market is pleased to announce that its 21st Summer Market returns to its downtown Wilmington location on Mulberry Street between Main and Locust streets beginning this Saturday, July 4. The Summer Market will continue every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon through Sept. 26.

Like all businesses and other Farmers Markets in the region, the Clinton County Farmers Market is required to make changes in order to ensure the safety of our customers and vendors during the COVID-19 crisis.

General safety guidelines have been established based on recommendations from the Ohio Farmers Market Network and health officials. All customers are asked to follow these basis recommendations when coming to the market:

1. If you are not feeling well, please stay home.

2. Customers are encouraged to wear face covering while at the market. Of Note: All vendors, staff, and volunteers will be required to wear face coverings and practice hand hygiene after each transaction with a customer.

3. Please observe social distancing while at any of the vendors’ booths and in the immediate area around the walk-in area of the market.

4. Please drive safely while moving through the mural parking lot.

5. A hand washing station is available for use by customers on the Mulberry Street location.

The market will continue to offer options for our customers of “walk-in” and “pre-ordering and pick-up” shopping. For customers who wish to pre-order from the vendors, customers will pick up their orders from vendors either at the “walk-in” area of the market or in the “pick-up” only section.

The “pick-up” only section will be located in the mural parking lot off Main Street. Customers will drive into the lot and stop at the vendor’s vehicle. The customer will then exit the mural parking lot by turning right into the city’s municipal parking lot. From there they may exit onto Locust Street or park and return to the Mulberry Street “walk-in” market vendors.

Customers who chose pre-ordering may order products directly from vendors during the week prior to each Saturday market. Those wishing to pre-order will find vendor contact information, products offered, directions regarding when an order must be placed, and payment methods accepted at www.clintoncountyfarmersmarket.com.

Sally Buchanan, Manager of the Clinton County Farmers Market, reports the Market will be offering the purchase of credit/debit tokens and the use of SNAP benefits for our customers.

The Market is an important asset to the citizens of Clinton County and it is pleased to continue serving the community in this its 21st year.

The market wishes to thank all of its faithful customers and vendors, and the City of Wilmington. Special thanks to Scot Gerber, President of the Clinton County Fair Board, and all the members of the board for their support in allowing the Market to temporarily use the fairgrounds during the early opening of the Market.

Several guidelines will be in place