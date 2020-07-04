Ohio police officer shot and killed, suspect found dead

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An officer who was responding to a disturbance call in a store parking lot was shot and killed early Saturday morning by an intoxicated man holding a beer, police said.

Toledo Officer Anthony Dia was shot in the chest just after midnight in the parking lot of a Home Depot, and later pronounced dead at a hospital, Police Chief George Kral said at a news conference.

Witnesses told police the man shot the officer with a handgun and then went into a wooded area. At some point, officers heard a single gunshot coming from the woods, Kral said. The gunman, only described as a 57-year-old white male, was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound to the head around 3:15 a.m.

Dia leaves behind a wife and 2-year-old child, the chief said.

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said he was at Toledo Hospital where Dia was taken after the shooting.

“I will never forget the sight of Officer Dia being wheeled out of the hospital on a gurney, his body wrapped in an American flag, flanked by about 30 Toledo police officers, saluting and weeping,” the mayor said.

Neither Kral nor Kapszukiewicz took questions during the news conference. More information was expected to be provided at another news conference Monday.