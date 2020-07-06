LOCAL BRIEFS

Food drive set for Saturday

WILMINGTON — The Presbyterian Church of Wilmington will hold a community drive-through food drive for Your Father’s Kitchen (Sugartree Ministry Center) located in Wilmington. The food drive’s collection point will be at the church parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, July 11.

Food donations have really slowed during the pandemic and shelves are bare, reports Your Father’s Kitchen (YFK). During the pandemic, YFK has continued passing out groceries to local families in need, ranging between 150 to 225 families weekly.

You will not need to get out of your vehicle for the food drive.

Items needed: Canned fruit, canned pasta with pull tops (such as ravioli, spaghetti, etc.), canned soups, canned spaghetti sauce, boxed spaghetti, cereal, crackers, macaroni and cheese, peanut butter, pork and beans, and ramen.

The church is located in the Timber Glen subdivision off Truesdell Street at 840 Timber Glen Drive.

Earns HC honors

Carolyn Robinson of Wilmington was named to the Hiram College Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester.

Marriage license info

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Probate Court clerks office is processing marriage license applications by appointment only at this time. Please call the Probate Court at 937-382-2280 to make an appointment.

PW-LT to meet

The Port William-Liberty Township Joint Fire and EMS District will hold a special meeting on Thursday, July 9 at 2 p.m. for a pre-construction meeting and also any other business that comes before the board. Due to COVID-19, the meeting will be held by teleconference. To join the meeting, use the dial-in number 563-999-2090 and the access code 771360.

The joint fire district will also hold a special meeting on Thursday, July 16 at 2 p.m. for a pre-construction meeting and also any other business that comes before the board. To join the meeting, use the dial-in number 563-999-2090 and the access code 771360.