Help Light Up The Murphy: A donor will match your gift, make it go further

WILMINGTON — The Murphy Theatre has been entertaining audiences for generations. For 103 years, the Murphy has been the heart of downtown Wilmington.

Think of how different our downtown would look without it, or how different our lives would be if there was no Murphy Theatre! In an effort to sustain the Murphy Theatre during this difficult time, a generous donor has pledged a matching gift to make your gift go even further.

The Murphy Theatre is looking for 14 members of our community to pledge their support in the month of July — we need 14 donors (or 14 teams) to agree to give $1,000 in support of the Murphy.

Has the Murphy Theatre been a backdrop in your life? Do you support the arts and value the importance this historic gem has played in our community? Can we count on you?

Our theatre has endured many hardships over the years, however, “The Show Must Go On.”

The Murphy Theatre is working hard to bring music and entertainment back to our community. You can be part of that when you pledge your support.

Through this matching gift, your donation can go even further! Giving is easy – cash, check, credit card and paypal are all being accepted in this 30-day campaign to #lightupthemurphy. Donations may be made online, by phone, or by mail to: The Murphy Theatre c/o Light up the Murphy, 50 W. Main St., Wilmington, OH 45177.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_Murphy-Theatre-logo.jpeg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_light-up-murphy-logo.jpg

Donor will match your monetary gift