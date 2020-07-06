Wilmington police reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police arrested a 35-year-old male for allegedly driving while intoxicated at 11:53 p.m. on July 3. According to the report, the suspect was found asleep at the intersection of North Mulberry and West Main Street. A field sobriety test was provided. The suspect was then arrested upon completion and taken into custody. The owner of the vehicle was contacted to remove the vehicle from the scene.

• Police arrested a 46-year-old female for allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 1:43 a.m. on July 5. According to the report, the vehicle was stopped around East Truesdell and South Walnut Street for not using a turn signal and a marked lane violation. A blood sample was collected at the scene.

• Police arrested a 48-year-old male for alleged having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence at 1:05 a.m. on July 1. The incident took place on Rombach Avenue. The officer collected a urine sample, according to the report.

• Police arrested a 39-year-old male for alleged criminal trespass at 2:30 p.m. on July 3. According to the report, police were dispatched to an East Short Street residence in reference to a domestic incident. Upon arrival, police were advised by dispatch the suspect had been trespassed from the property since June 21. As police pulled up to the scene, they witnessed the subject walking out of the residence. Police made contact with the caller who advised the suspect was not allowed on the property.

• At 5:06 p.m. on June 26, police responded to a church on Randolph Street in reference to a reckless driver. Police made contact with a male subject where he advised while traveling on Grant Street, a car ran two stop signs and almost hit the subject’s vehicle. The subject advised he followed the vehicle to a Southridge Avenue residence. The subject advised he got out to confront the driver of the vehicle and went onto the property; he advised that the driver then “threatened to shoot him if he did not leave the property.” The subject advised that he did not want anything done, just to have the officer warn the driver. The officer warned the family about the reckless driving. The family did not advise who was operating the vehicle.

• At 12:32 a.m. on July 5, police were dispatched to Thorne Avenue in reference to a fight where a gun may have been involved. Dispatched informed officers, one suspect had left the scene in a van. According to the report, police spoke with the female subject who reported who contacted them. She advised she heard a loud commotion. When she went outside she saw two males fighting in the street. The female advised several subjects broke up the fight and the one male walked to his van “pulled out a handgun and waved it at the (the other male) and stated ‘I’ll kill you.’” The male with the gun got in his van and left. Police later responded to a Randolph Street location and made contact with one of the male’s who advised they never saw a gun. No further action was taken.

• At 7:50 a.m. on June 28, emergency services responded to a Gallup Street residence in reference to a possible overdose. A female subject was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital. There were no further details.

• At 6:35 p.m. on June 28, a 42-year-old male advised someone took his vehicle. Officers found it on Clark Street. The officer then located the male on East Main Street. The officer then found a hypodermic syringe in the male’s pocket. The male advised he used the syringe for “ice.” The male was arrested and transported to the Clinton County Jail.

