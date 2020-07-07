Briefs: WCS board sets special meeting — will discuss schools reopening; Port Authority to meet

WCS board sets meeting

The Wilmington City School Board of Education will have a special meeting at 7:15 a.m. Thursday, July 9 for a work session on the reopening of school and consider the appointment, employment, and dismissal of public employees. The meeting will be in the Board Room at Central Office, 341 S. Nelson Ave.

This meeting is open to the public, but the board asks the following:

• If you are in an at-risk demographic (elderly, immunocompromised or have other health issues) for your protection, you should not attend.

• If you live outside the Wilmington/Clinton County community you should not attend.

• When in attendance, you should keep social distance. Please refrain from hugging, hand-shaking, and physical contact. Wearing a mask is strongly suggested.

Wilkin sets office hours

State Rep. Shane Wilkin (R-Hillsboro) announced he will be holding individual office hours on Monday, July 13 from 9-11 a.m. at 46 S. South St. in the County Courthouse Mediation Room, Wilmington. All constituents of the 91st Ohio House District are welcome to attend. Office hours will be held at the following time and location:

If you are unable to attend the office hours, or at risk and not comfortable with attending but would still like to meet with Rep. Wilkin, please contact his office by phone at 614-466-3506 or by email at Rep91@ohiohouse.gov to schedule a meeting in the district or in Columbus.

Port to meet

The Clinton County Port Authority has scheduled a Finance Committee meeting for Thursday, July 9 at 9 a.m. The Zoom link for attendees is: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_S2lE235KS4mMXeTZuo6hqg . Registration is required.

Additionally, the July board meeting has been moved to Thursday, July 16; that meeting link will be available soon.

CM awarded $10K for fitness area

Clinton-Massie Local Schools has been awarded a $10,000 grant from HealthFirst for Clinton County. The money will be used to further expand the Community Handicapped Accessible Outdoor Fitness Area located near the entrance to the YMCA Daycare on the Clinton-Massie campus.

With the funds, an outdoor stationary bicycle will be added to the area, along with additional sensory equipment for all ages, as well as a slide geared for the age group of 2 to 5, according to Cindy Stenger, wellness coordinator and district school nurse for Clinton-Massie who applied for the grant.

She said she also is still looking for donations or grants for ground coverings for the fitness area.

The goal of the area is to provide a free handicapped accessible place that people of all ages and fitness levels can use to provide a positive impact on the health of the community, said Stenger.

Fischer Trust dollars disbursed

The Clinton County commissioners have allocated the first and second quarters of Charles F. Fischer Trust monies for 2020. Local organizations that serve children can apply for the dollars.

The recipients are Clinton County Children Services at $6,000; the Clinton County Homeless Shelter at $3,000; Harvest of Gold at $1,500; and Kids & Company at $1,500.

Charles “Charlie” F. Fischer, a lifelong bachelor, left most of his estate in trust to the children of Clinton County.