Clinton County Sheriff’s reports: Assaults, including of a deputy; drug trafficking suspects

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 21-year-old Wilmington male for alleged domestic violence and criminal damaging/endangering at 10:19 p.m. on June 29. According to the report, deputies responded to an assault in progress on Leslie Drive in Wilmington/Washington Township. During the arrest, a cruiser was damaged and a deputy was assaulted, according to the report.

• At 11:44 p.m. on June 28, during a traffic stop on State Route 350 West in Clarksville, deputies located drugs, and drug paraphernalia, phones and money. The seizing of these items have led to an aggravated drug trafficking case. A 43-year-old Wilmington female and a 32-year-old Midland male were listed as the suspects.

• At 2:50 a.m. on July 5, police responded to Nauvoo Road in Clarksville on the report of an alleged assault. A 59-year-old Sardinia female was listed as the victim. A sibling of the victim was listed as the suspect.

• At 3:21 p.m. on July 3, deputies responded to Clark Road in New Vienna in reference to a criminal trespassing call. Upon arrival two male subjects — a 45-year-old Wilmington male and a 30-year-old Clarksville male — were located. The Wilmington male was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

• At 12:34 p.m. on July 1, deputies responded to a property damage report on Anderson Road in Wilmington, Union Township. A 19-year-old female resident reported a 21-year-old Wilmington male busted out the back window of her vehicle.

• At 12:11 p.m. on June 30, a 55-year-old Martinsville male reported unknown subjects stole his blue Kawasaki four-wheeler from his filed on Cemetery Road, Martinsville, sometime overnight.

• At 1:20 p.m. on July 1, a 39-year-old Lynchburg male reported a friend stole his vehicle while it was at Shawnee Trace Road in Blanchester, Marion Township.

• At 2:58 p.m. on June 26, a 38-year-old Blanchester/Marion Township male reported an “unauthorized use” incident had taken place at his residence on State Route 133. A 34-year-old Wilmington female was listed as the suspect.

• At 7:26 a.m. on July 5, a 65-year-old reported a vehicle was stolen from his lot on Cuba Pike in Midland. The victim advised he towed he towed the suspect’s vehicle to his storage lot. The suspect then took the vehicle without paying storage fees. No further details listed.

• At 2:13 p.m. on July 4, deputies responded to East Main Street in reference to a 25-year-old female subject possibly being intoxicated while sitting in her car at the gas station. Upon inspection, suspected narcotics were located. The report lists broken pills, half a pill, and two shards of “ice” were located.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

