It’s fitting: T-shirt sales — round 2 — benefit local businesses

The Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce is excited to launch the second round of their charitable Clinton County “Stronger Together” t-shirt campaign.

“We were blown away by the community and business support of our first round of sales. We sold close to 400 shirts, and have already distributed over $8,500 in proceeds and donations to our participating small businesses,” stated Dessie Rogers, Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce. “We are still getting requests for shirts, so we were more than happy to open sales back up through the end of July, with the addition of new tote bags and window decals. The community’s continued support of this initiative will go directly to these struggling businesses, and is a great visible reminder of the strength of our entire community.”

To support the campaign, people can purchase the branded t-shirts, totes, and decals from the Chamber website, www.wccchamber.com/community-shirts. One-hundred percent of the proceeds will then be donated to participating small businesses in Clinton County, all of which have been negatively impacted by the Covid-19 crisis.

The items will be on sale through July 31.

“This is an extremely challenging time for all small businesses in Clinton County,” said Rogers, “When you support a local business, you’re not just helping that business — you’re also helping their employees, their suppliers, and the Clinton County economy as a whole – and that’s more important than ever. We hope you wear these shirts with pride as we overcome this crisis – like others in our past – together. ”

In addition to the money generated by sales, local businesses have donated to the initiative to help support their fellow businesses. “We received generous donations from Peoples Bank, ServiceMaster by Angler, and Gradeco of Clinton County to the general ‘cash pool’ that is distributed to our smaller members. I can’t thank these businesses enough for their ongoing commitment to the Chamber and our entire community,” Rogers stated.

The Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce’s Molly Boatman, left, and Dessie Rogers wearing the t-shirts, the sales of which benefit local businesses. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_molly-and-dessie.jpg The Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce’s Molly Boatman, left, and Dessie Rogers wearing the t-shirts, the sales of which benefit local businesses. Submitted photo