Man in Wilmington standoff pleads guilty, faces up to 18 months

WILMINGTON — A man involved in a SWAT standoff will be sentenced in August.

Thaddeus “Teddy” Knapp, 38, pleaded guilty to felony 4 resisting arrest on Wednesday in Clinton County Common Pleas Court. The plea deal resulted in an additional charge of felonious assault — a felony 1 — being dismissed.

Knapp’s sentencing is scheduled for August 3. He could possibly face 18 months in prison.

Knapp was one of three subjects involved in a SWAT raid at the apartments of Brownberry Drive in March.

Knapp, along with Jennifer Roush and Brandon King, was barricaded in the apartment after police attempted to serve an evidence search warrant from Xenia Police. This resulted in a standoff between the subjects and a SWAT team.

King and Roush finally surrendered after tear gas was shot into the building. SWAT members had to enter the apartment to get Knapp.

During the apprehension of Knapp on the second-floor building, Wilmington Police Officer Matt Hamilton was seriously injured in a fall down the stairs.

Wilmington Police Chief Ron Cravens indicated in March they would pursue charges against Knapp in relation to Hamilton’s injuries because they had to go inside to get Knapp.

As the News Journal previously reported, “Hamilton — wearing a helmet and gas mask, making it difficult to see — and 50 to 60 pounds of extra gear, took a hard fall down the stairs of the second-story apartment.”

Cravens had reported that his officer suffered a spiral fracture of the tibia and fibula of the right leg, plus a broken ankle. Hamilton also sustained a rupture of his Achilles’ tendon in his left leg, said the chief. The injuries resulted in Hamilton needing five hours of surgery.

The resisting arrest charge in the indictment alleges Knapp “did recklessly or by force, resist or interfere with the lawful arrest of himself and during the course of, or, as a result of the resistance or interference, the said Thaddeus A. Knapp recklessly caused physical harm to Ptl. Matthew Hamilton of the Wilmington Police Department, by means of a deadly weapon.”

Jennifer Roush was indicted in March on charges of allegedly inducing panic and obstructing official business in Clinton County Municipal Court.

King, the subject of the search warrant, was charged with three counts of alleged burglary and two counts of alleged breaking and entering in Greene County.

Teddy Knapp is led out in handcuffs by Wilmington officers during the March incident. Arrested earlier were Jennifer Roush (crouching at left) and Brandon King (in red sweatpants). In the upper left of the photo is the window through which tear gas canisters were fired. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_DSC_0405.jpg Teddy Knapp is led out in handcuffs by Wilmington officers during the March incident. Arrested earlier were Jennifer Roush (crouching at left) and Brandon King (in red sweatpants). In the upper left of the photo is the window through which tear gas canisters were fired. News Journal file photo

By John Hamilton

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

