2020 Clinton County Fair royalty

Royalty of the 2020 Clinton County Fair recently gathered for a group photo. The Fair King and Queen will be announced at 5:45 p.m. Sunday. From left are: Queen candidates Annell Prochnow and Lexi McBrayer; Shaleigh Duncan, 2020 Lamb & Fleece Queen; Anastasia Newberry, Poultry Queen; Haley Dean, Beef Queen; Makayla Thomason, Goat Queen; and King candidate Ethan Rinehart. Not pictured are Brooklyn Dobyns, 2020 Horse Queen; and McKinzey Debord, Clinton County Pork Princess. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_fair-royalty-2020.jpg Royalty of the 2020 Clinton County Fair recently gathered for a group photo. The Fair King and Queen will be announced at 5:45 p.m. Sunday. From left are: Queen candidates Annell Prochnow and Lexi McBrayer; Shaleigh Duncan, 2020 Lamb & Fleece Queen; Anastasia Newberry, Poultry Queen; Haley Dean, Beef Queen; Makayla Thomason, Goat Queen; and King candidate Ethan Rinehart. Not pictured are Brooklyn Dobyns, 2020 Horse Queen; and McKinzey Debord, Clinton County Pork Princess. Phyllis Cocklin photo