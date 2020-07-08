OSHA: Ohio roofer exposed workers to falls

COLUMBUS ‒ The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has cited Jerry Turnbaugh – a roofing contractor based in Dublin, Ohio – for exposing employees to falls at three separate residential home sites in Pickerington, Ohio.

Turnbaugh faces penalties of $148,430 for five willful safety violations.

According to a news release from OSHA, it opened all three inspections under the local emphasis program for falls. On May 7, inspectors observed employees working on a residential roof without adequate fall protection.

On June 3 and June 22, inspectors again observed company crews exposed to fall hazards while working on separate residential home sites. OSHA cited the company for failing to provide appropriate fall protection, train employees to recognize and minimize fall hazards, and develop safety programs, OSHA stated.

“A contractor places workers’ lives at risk by allowing them to work at dangerous heights without proper fall protection,” said Acting OSHA Columbus Area Director David Wilson. “Falls are consistently one of OSHA’s most commonly cited hazards. With proper training and appropriate protection, these injuries can be prevented.”

OSHA’s Fall Protection webpage provides information on what employers can do to reduce falls and on appropriate fall protection systems for roofing workers.

The company has 15 business days from receipt of the citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

For more information, visit https://www.osha.gov.