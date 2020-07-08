Clinton County Municipal Court hands down jail time, fines

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between June 29, 2020 and July 2, 2020:

• Hanna Jackson, 22, of Wilmington, domestic violence, sentenced to 180 days in jail (140 days suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs.

• Jeannie Deyo, 46, of New Vienna, animal cruelty, sentenced to 60 days in jail, fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. Deyo shall not possess any companion animals for an indefinite period of time. The dog warden will take possession of any other companion animals in Deyo’s possession.

• Justyn Runyon, 25, of New Vienna, two counts of trespassing, sentenced to 60 days in jail, fined $500, assessed $270 court costs.

• Jeremy Seitz, 36, of Greenfield, trespassing, sentenced to 16 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. A “defaced weapon” charge was dismissed.

• Devan Macke, 26, of Wilmington, obstructing official business, sentenced to nine days in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Marvin Renner, 30, of Lynchburg, assault, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. Renner must have no contact with the victim.

• Maverick Highland, 19, of Waverly, having physical control while under the influence, O.V.I./under the influence, sentenced to 240 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from July 1, 2020 to July 1, 2021, fined $1,575, assessed $270 court costs. Highland must complete a three-day residential driver intervention program and reporting probation. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted July 16. Operator’s license destroyed. Additional charges of no operator’s license and failure to control were dismissed.

• Richard Schanda, 38, of Wilmington, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Schanda must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine.

• James Knauff, 35, of Jamestown, drug instrument possession, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. A theft charge was dismissed.

• Andrew Socha, 23, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs. The contraband was forfeited to the state for destruction.

• Dachase William, 25, of Cincinnati, marijuana possession, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs. The contraband was forfeited to the state for destruction.

• Samuel Miller, 25, of Lexington, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Miller.

