Throwback Thursday: ‘Buddy’s’ at the fair

“Professor Robinson’s balloon ascensions took place daily at the corner of Sugartree and South Streets around 4:30. After rising into the October sky, Robinson would cut loose three parachutes that gently brought him back to earth.”

Thank you to Kay Fisher, who let us know that last week’s photo was of the Fall Festival in October 1915: “The Clinton County Fall Festival of 1915 featured band concerts; horse, school and club parades; competitions; free shows; races; fireworks and daily balloon ascensions. Friday was the biggest day of the Festival. The appearance of William Jennings Bryan helped to bolster the audience to over 20,000. It was said that only the ‘dead, maimed or badly injured remained at home.’

These are some highlights from the News Journal on :

Locally

• ‘Colonel Shanor dies at 77’

“Col. George B. Shanor, 77, U.S. Army Retired of N. Broadway St., Blanchester, died Saturday night at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Medical Center after a lengthy illness. His wife, Helen Shank Shanor, Blanchester, to whom he was married Oct. 28, 1916, survives. Col. Shanor was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, Blanchester, and was the first commander of the Marion Post American Legion No. 179.”

• “Miss Debbie Haidet, an eighth-grade student in the Wilmington Schools, received a certificate proclaiming her the winner of the Bicentennial Medallion Contest from Charles Sims, committee chairman.” Finalists were also Blanchester students, fifth-grader Steve Hicks, sixth-grader Alice Harvey, seventh-grader Randy Thomas, ninth-grader Maria Bailey; and Wilmington Schools students, 11th-grader Louis Dye and 12th-grader Susan Shaffer.

• Pictured at the Wilmington-Clinton County Bicentennial Dance included Benjamin Franklin and Betsy Ross (Mr. and Mrs. Gary Kersey) as well as Mr. and Mrs. David Bailey, Mr. and Mrs. Harold Haworth, Mr. and Mrs. Earl Fisher, Mr. and Mrs. Neil Snarr, Mr. and Mrs. David Hale and Mr. and Mrs. Richard Clayton Jr.

• Winners of the “Goofy Olympics” at the Wilmington Drive-in included Sack Race winners and placers: ages 5-7, Jackie Jones and Russel Huston of Blanchester, Jeff Bagford of Wilmington and Tommy Sholler of Cuba; ages 8-9, Kim Carnell, Wilmington, and Marsha Richardson, Clarksville; ages 10-11, Jeff Lechner and Susan Lechner, Martinsville, and Don Pennington and Mark Sablock, Wilmington. Warren Fields of Wilmington won the greasedd pig chase, and David Stewart of Sabina and Tom Drake of Wilmington each won, in a drawing, free airplane rides at the Clinton Aero Center.

• 4-H clubs met including: the New Vienna Spokes, Port William Challengers, Kneedle Knobbers, Soul Sewing Sisters, Sabina Super Shefs, and the Wayne Winners of Lees Creek.

