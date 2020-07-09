Business Advisory Council awards 2020 Integrity Scholarships

The Clinton County Business Advisory Council is pleased to announce the following recipients of the 2020 Integrity Scholarship:

• Libby Boegeman and Alexis Davis, Blanchester Local

• Liza Duncan, Savannah Henderson, and Nina Lazic, Clinton-Massie Local

• Anna Osborn, Mason Snyder and Olivia Veidt, Wilmington City

The scholarship was initiated in 1998 as a way to make the cost of post secondary education more affordable to deserving students. The recipients are selected based on attributes such as ethics, ambition, and academic promise.

This year, eight students were awarded a scholarship for $550. The generosity of the following businesses and individuals in Clinton County made this year’s scholarship possible:

Air Transport Services Group, Inc., Greater Tomorrow Health, Allen Color Company, Kratzer’s Pharmacy, American Equipment Service Inc., McCarty Gardens, LLC, BDK Feed & Supply, Main Street Yoga, Bush Auto Place, Melvin Stone Company, Champion Bridge Company, Inc., Moore’s Garden Center, David Chestnut, D.D.S., Nationwide Insurance-Paul Hall, Curless Printing Company, Naylor’s Furniture, D & E Equipment, New Sabina Industries Inc., First National Bank of Blanchester, Smith-Feike-Minton Inc., First State Bank, Phil & Vicki Snow, and Foley Wagenseller, Hollingsworth & Company.

This is the 23rd year for the BAC Scholarship and including the eight recipients listed, one hundred and fifty eight graduates have been awarded scholarships totaling over $81,000.00.

The Clinton County Foundation administers the scholarship fund. A campaign for the 2021 scholarship drive will begin in October.

Boegeman https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_Boegeman-Libby.jpg Boegeman Duncan https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_Clinton-Massie-Duncan-Liza.jpg Duncan Davis https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_Davis-Alexis.jpg Davis Henderson https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_Henderson-Savannah.jpg Henderson Lazic https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_Lazic-Nina.jpg Lazic Osborn https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_Osborn-Anna.jpg Osborn Snyder https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_Snyder-Mason.jpeg Snyder Veidt https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_Veidt-Olivia.jpg Veidt