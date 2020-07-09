Stopping for safety

Workers install a new stop sign at State Route 350 and Old 3C Highway near Clarksville this week. Local resident Martina Hungler told the News Journal, “There have been so many accidents there. And a lot of lucky people that they didn’t wreck. Well, a year ago I got a phone call some of my friends who thought that it was my daughter’s car involved in an accident there. So I went down to the scene and found out it was not her. Thank God; but it was somebody else’s child. I felt that day that I would do everything I could to have a stop sign put in.”

Dawn Murray | Submitted photos