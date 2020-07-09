Troubled gazebo comes down

The old gazebo at Point Park in Wilmington was torn down Thursday by the city. Mayor John Stanforth said it had become structurally unsound with wood rotting inside and out and had been increasingly hard to maintain. It had also been the subject of many police calls due to vagrancy and vandalism; the mayor said, just a day earlier, WPD Chief Ron Cravens caught a man urinating in the gazebo as garden club members landscaped near it in the park. The gazebo will probably be replaced by one or more trees.

