Blake Shelton with Stefani and Adkins to ‘drive-in’ to Caesar Creek Flea Market

WILMINGTON — Encore Drive-In Nights kicks off its series on Saturday, July 25 with an all-new performance featuring Blake Shelton — joined by special guests Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins — which will be seen locally on the big screen at Caesar Creek Flea Market.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Tuesday, July 14 at ticketmaster.com/encore-blakeshelton .

The Encore Drive-In Nights series is presented by leading event production company Encore Live. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, drive-in theaters have proven to be a safe, creative way to deliver fans world-class entertainment thanks to their ability to engage and delight large groups of people in open-air layouts.

Drive-in theaters hosting the Encore Drive-In Nights will adhere to CDC recommended guidelines as well as all state and local health mandates. Staff will wear personal protective equipment and enforce at least six feet of space between cars. The series will also use contactless payment and ticketing systems and limit capacity in restrooms. Guidelines around concessions will be enforced to abide by individual state regulations.

For a full list of procedures that the Encore Drive-In Nights is employing to keep fans and staff safe, visit encorenights.com.

Encore Live launched the series in response to fan enthusiasm surrounding its June 27 ‘‘Garth Brooks: A Drive-In Concert Experience’ production.

Unlike traditional concert tickets that are bought for individual admission, each ticket for the Encore Drive-In Nights will admit one passenger car, truck or SUV. That means up to six family members or friends (as many as there are legal seatbelts) can enjoy these exciting experiences together for one low cost.

Blake Shelton will perform on the big screen with Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins at Caesar Creek Flea Market. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_blake-shelton.jpg Blake Shelton will perform on the big screen with Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins at Caesar Creek Flea Market. Submitted photo