Clinton County: 8 more COVID-19 cases, 3 more hospitalizations within a day

WILMINGTON — Clinton County officials report that, as of late Thursday afternoon, the county has had 64 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 14 probable ones for a total of 78 — 43 females and 35 males ranging in age from 17 to 95.

Four people are currently hospitalized due to the virus, and 60 cases are listed as resolved.

The 78 total cases is up from 70 within about a 24-hour period, with three additional people being hospitalized (for a total of four) in that period.

On Ohio’s map of County Risk Level Alerts, Clinton County as of Thursday afternoon was at Level 2 (out of 4, which is highest) of Thursday afternoon. Level 2 is “Public Emergency: Increased exposure and spread.”

Clinton County is at Level 2 as of Thursday afternoon.