Fair is a go for Saturday

It’s all systems go for for the 2020 Clinton County Fair, which officially gets underway Saturday. Workers and volunteers — as well as some 4-H participants and judges — were out in force Friday, preparing displays and projects, food trucks, rides and games and more. There was also plenty of social distancing and hand sanitizer in place, with many people wearing facemasks. Shown in the middle photo are Jason and Janessa King of Wilmington with daughters Josey, a first-year Junior 4-H participant, and Janey, a Cloverbud. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_composite-2-1.jpg It’s all systems go for for the 2020 Clinton County Fair, which officially gets underway Saturday. Workers and volunteers — as well as some 4-H participants and judges — were out in force Friday, preparing displays and projects, food trucks, rides and games and more. There was also plenty of social distancing and hand sanitizer in place, with many people wearing facemasks. Shown in the middle photo are Jason and Janessa King of Wilmington with daughters Josey, a first-year Junior 4-H participant, and Janey, a Cloverbud. Tom Barr | News Journal