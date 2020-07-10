Rent-2-Own donations to SHP helps 200+ kids

WILMINGTON — Rent-2-Own has generously agreed to donate twin mattresses to Sleep in Heavenly Peace in Clinton County for the entire year. Over 200 children will benefit from these free donated mattresses from Rent-2-Own.

“This donation helps fill a void that we were facing as a local Sleep in Heavenly Peace Chapter,” stated Carrie Zeigler, SHP Co-President. “We were struggling to acquire new mattresses at a reasonable price. We will now be able to build more beds this year by stretching out the money we have been given by other donors. The Rent-2-Own donation is truly a huge blessing.”

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a non-profit organization that builds and delivers beds to children currently sleeping on the floor or in uncomfortable situations. The local chapter has built and delivered over 250 beds to families in Clinton County since February 2019.

Future Bunk Bed Build Days are set for Aug. 7, Sept. 12, Sept. 26 and Oct. 10.

To learn more about how to volunteer visit the Sleep in Heavenly Peace, OH-Clinton County Facebook page or email SHP Co-President Carrie Zeigler at carrie.zeigler@shpbeds.org .

From left are Carrie Zeigler, SHP Co-President, and Andy Holmes, Rent-2-Own General Manager. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_SHP-Rent-to-Own.jpg From left are Carrie Zeigler, SHP Co-President, and Andy Holmes, Rent-2-Own General Manager. Submitted photo