Opening ceremonies at the 2020 fair

It’s a tradition for the Fair Board members and some elected officials to gather under the flag pole near the fairgrounds’ Main Street entrance during opening ceremonies. In remarks at the ceremonies, Fair Board President Scot Gerber noted that preparations for the 2020 Clinton County Fair were unique and challenging given the pandemic.

The raising of the flag is always a part of the Clinton County Fair’s opening ceremonies, and serves as a signal that the weeklong July fair is underway.