A tall order at the Clinton County Fair

Two balloon artists on stilts were strolling entertainers Saturday at the Clinton County Fair. They would take children’s requests and transform a balloon into the shape of an animal. They are scheduled to return to the fair on its final day, Saturday, July 18.

Gary Huffenberger | News Journal