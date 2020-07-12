ODOTdetails local roadwork for week

Through the week ending July 18, the following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Clinton County. All work will be contingent upon the weather.

For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

Continuing impacts

SR 73 Resurfacing — SR 73 will be reduced to one lane between the Warren-Clinton County line and the SR 73 bypass at Wilmington. Traffic will be maintained with flaggers. The project is scheduled to be completed in mid-fall.

SR 73 Turn Lane Installation — Single-lane restrictions on SR 73 at Antioch Road for construction of a left-turn lane by the Clinton County Engineer’s Office. Traffic will be maintained and impacts will be in effect beginning June 15 and continuing through late summer.

US 68/SR 251 Resurfacing — From the Clinton-Brown County line to the city of Wilmington, as well as on SR 251 from the Brown County line to US 68. Traffic will be maintained in one lane by flaggers through the remainder of construction. All work is scheduled to be completed by mid-summer of 2020.

New impacts

SR 73 Slope Protection — Roadside slope work on the Wilmington Bypass, between the US 68 and SR 22 interchanges. Traffic will be maintained in a minimum of one lane in either direction.

SR 133 & SR 134 Pavement Repair — At various locations on both routes throughout the week of July 13. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers and/or arrow boards.

SR 134 Culvert Replacement — Just north of the Highland County line. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_ODOT-1.jpg