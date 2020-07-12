Posted on by

Junior Fair’s top photographers: Delaney Miller, Logan Miller, Janelle Capehart


Standouts in the Clinton County Junior Fair include, from left, Delaney Miller who earned first in the Photography Master category; Logan Miller who earned first place in the Focus on Photography category; and Janelle Capehart who earned first in the Controlling the Image category.

Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

