Jacob Ritchey earns Grand Overall in woodworking

Madison Brausch earned first in the Finishing Up Level 4 Senior category for woodworking.
Cody Kidd placed first with his table in the Level 1 Senior category for woodworking.
Bryce Huffman was awarded first place for his woodworking project in Level 1 Junior.
Cody Crawford earned first with his woodworking project in the Making the Cut Level 2 Junior category. Winners were announced Saturday at the Clinton County Fair.
Jacob Ritchey earned the Grand Overall banner for woodworking at the county fair.
