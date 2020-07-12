Posted on by

Jacob Ritchey earns Grand Overall in woodworking


Madison Brausch earned first in the Finishing Up Level 4 Senior category for woodworking.

Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

Cody Kidd placed first with his table in the Level 1 Senior category for woodworking.


Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

Bryce Huffman was awarded first place for his woodworking project in Level 1 Junior.


Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

Cody Crawford earned first with his woodworking project in the Making the Cut Level 2 Junior category. Winners were announced Saturday at the Clinton County Fair.


Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

Jacob Ritchey earned the Grand Overall banner for woodworking at the county fair.


Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

