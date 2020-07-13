4 EC FFA members attend camp

Four members of East Clinton FFA attended the Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum in Carrollton, Ohio July 8-10 along with 46 other members across Ohio.

The camp was forced to reduce the numbers due to COVID-19 restrictions but the staff at camp were still able to provide a fun environment for everyone involved.

Campers were able to social distance the entire time and yet still enjoy getting to know the state officers from Ohio FFA as well as other members in the state.

Campers were also able to boat, kayak and enjoy the lake, play sports and do several leadership activities.

East Clinton FFA thanks Great Oaks and East Clinton Administration for the support of the trip and program.

This photo taken earlier in the year is of the 2020 East Clinton FFA. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_IMG_3947.jpg This photo taken earlier in the year is of the 2020 East Clinton FFA. Submitted photos This photo taken earlier in the year is of the 2020 East Clinton FFA. Social distancing and masks were the order at the FFA camp the four East Clinton members attended. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_IMG_3944.jpg This photo taken earlier in the year is of the 2020 East Clinton FFA. Social distancing and masks were the order at the FFA camp the four East Clinton members attended. Submitted photos