Growing with Seasons Judge Ken Ford and Sr. 1st place winner Jacob Lansing.

Shown are Growing with the Seasons Judge Ken Ford, Jr. 1st place winner Warren Murphy, 1st place Grow Your Own Vegetables.

How does Garden Grow Over All Winner, 1st place, MayaAnn Murphy.

In Crops, from left are Wade Smith Overall Winner, 1st Corn Stalk & Jar, 1st Alfalfa, 1st Soybean Stalk, 3rd Soybean Jar; Ebon Louderback, 2nd Mix Hay, 2nd Soybean Jar, 2nd Soybean Stalk, 2nd Alfalfa; Charles Pell, 2nd Specialty Crop, 1st Mixed Hay; Nathan Vest, 1st Soybean Gallon; and Annell Prochnow, 1st Specialty Crops.