CC judge hands down jail sentences

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between July 6, 2020 and July 10, 2020:

• Ryan Campbell, 27, of Wilmington, trespassing, two counts of theft, sentenced to 390 days in jail, fined $750, assessed $270 court costs. Two “open container” charges were dismissed.

• Austin Buckalew, 26, assault, criminal damages, theft, sentenced to 240 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $405 court costs. Buckalew must have no contact with the victims and pay $15.47 in restitution to the fire department. Additional charges of trespassing and drug instrument possession were dismissed.

• Michael Reeder, 38, of Wilmington, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. Reeder must not have contact with the victim.

• Jason Saunders, 32, of Martinsville, two counts of theft, having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $750, assessed $270 court costs. Saunders must pay $481.34 in restitution to the victim, have no contact with them, and must take part in supervised probation. Contraband was forfeited. The “control” charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Saunders must also take part in a three-day non-residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. Additional charges of obstructing official business, O.V.I.-suspension, and fictitious registration were dismissed. A seat belt violation and a stop sign violation were dismissed as well.

• Benjamin Benningfield, 30, theft, sentenced to 60 days in jail, fined $500, assessed $270 court costs. Benningfield must have no contact with the victims and must pay $34.97 in restitution to one of them. A falsification charge was dismissed.

• Carlos Rene, 34, of Columbus, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. Rene must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. ALS vacated. If Rene is compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. A no operator’s license charge was dismissed.

• Kayla Duncan, 27, of Wilmington, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Duncan must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. A light requirement violation was dismissed.

• Donald Kinney, 30, of Wilmington, obstructing official business, sentenced to 30 days in jail (25 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Kinney must not commit any further offenses in Clinton County for two years. A failure to comply charge was dismissed.

• Ashley Woodgeard, 34, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Woodgeard must take part in supervised probation.

• Nicole Robinson, 36, of Clarksville, complicity, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Robinson must complete 40 hours of community service. Robinson must have no contact with the victim. Additional charges of trespassing and unsafe vehicle were dismissed.

• Tammy Jones, 41, of Blanchester, theft, sentenced to three days in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Lisa Whitaker, 55, of Wilmington, trespassing, sentenced to three days in jail (suspended), assessed $135 court costs.

