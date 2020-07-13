Blan PD: Man arrested, charged again

BLANCHESTER — At around 8 p.m. Friday police were called to 901 E. Cherry St., the Friendship Acres apartment complex, for a burglary in progress at an apartment.

“Ptl. Kristen Jeffers spoke to the resident there, who stated her former boyfriend, Brian Kostrzewski, forced his way into the locked back door of her apartment, she pushed him out, and he then fled,” said Police Chief Scott Reinbolt. Sgt. Gary Mowen found Kostrzewski in the parking lot of the complex a short time later.

“Officers interviewed witnesses and based upon the information gathered, Kostrzewski was placed under arrest for burglary and taken to the Clinton County Jail. A representative of Prosecuting Attorney Rick Moyer’s office was contacted at home and approved the charge”, which was formally filed Monday morning.

“Kostrzewski was arrested last Tuesday at the same apartment complex after becoming involved in an argument with the same woman who is the victim in this case,” said Reinbolt. “In the Tuesday case Kostrzewski was charged with carrying a concealed weapon after he concealed a butcher knife in the parking lot when confronted by police officers.”

He said Kostrezewski will answer the felony burglary charge in the Clinton County Municipal Court. “We anticipate the case will be bound over to the Clinton County grand jury,” said Reinbolt.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_kostrezewski.jpg