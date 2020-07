2020 Fair Horse Show winners

Brody Fisher

Kairi Hutchinson

Ed Reed Memorial Contesting trophy winner is Kami Kile, shown with 2020 Horse Queen Brooklyn Dobyns and 2019 winner Brody Fisher.

Jr. High Point trophy 2020 winner Jacey Pierson, with 2020 Horse Queen Brooklyn Dobyns.

Sr. High Point Trophy 2020 winner Kori Kile, with 2019 winner Nicole Longenecker, and 2020 Horse Queen Brooklyn Dobyns.

Breckin Harner

Kari Cragwall

Emma Malone

Sabina Saddle and Spur Pleasure class 2020 winner Brooklyn Dobyns, with Bev Bentley. Brooklyn also won the Invitational Sr. Sweepstakes Showmanship trophy.

Fowler Memorial Horsemanship Championship trophy 2020 winner Kori Kile with Belinda Snell.

Haylee Ilg

Jacey Pierson

Kami Kile

Wayne Smith Memorial Championship Showmanship trophy winner for 2020 is Kori Kile, at right, with Nick Smith, and 2019 winner Nicole Longenecker